Dulin (chest) remained a non-participant in practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Fellow wide receiver Josh Downs (concussion) remained sidelined Thursday as well. If neither Downs nor Dulin suit up Sunday against the Chargers, Adonai Mitchell or Anthony Gould would slide into three-receiver sets alongside Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. Dulin could take on a larger role if he recovers in time to play Sunday and Downs doesn't.