The Colts re-signed Dulin to a two-year contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The deal is worth up to $8.5 million. Dulin doesn't contribute much on offense, but he's a stalwart on special teams for the Colts. Dulin has a total of 35 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Malone.