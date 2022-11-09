Indianapolis designated Dulin (foot) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports.
Dulin has resided on IR since he suffered a foot injury during the Colts' Week 5 game against the Broncos. The transaction opens up a 21-day window during which the Colts can evaluate Dulin for a return to the 53-man roster, but if he isn't activated within the next three weeks, the receiver will stay on IR for the remainder of the campaign. Dulin turned in a 12-168-0 receiving line on 18 targets through Indianapolis' first five games.