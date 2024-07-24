General manager Chris Ballard told reporters Wednesday that Dulin (knee) may work in a limited fashion to begin training camp, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official website reports.

Dulin is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered before the Colts' 2023 campaign, so this news comes as no surprise. Once the 27-year-old wideout returns to form, he's expected to compete with Alec Pierce and Anthony Gould for a depth spot in Indianapolis' wide receiver room.