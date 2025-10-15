Colts' Ashton Dulin: Dealing with chest injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dulin did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury.
Dulin likely picked up the injury during the Colts' 31-27 win over the Cardinals in Week 6, when he returned two kickoffs for 59 yards while playing just one snap on offense. The 28-year-old wideout will have two more opportunities to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's road game against the Chargers.
