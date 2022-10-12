Dulin, who's currently on injured reserve with a foot injury, is expected to return this season, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Dulin was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a foot injury during the team's overtime win at Denver last Thursday. He'll be forced to miss at least four games and could potentially be sidelined even longer, but he is expected to return this season. Dulin had recorded at least one catch in all five of his appearances this season, but he'd secured just four receptions for 43 yards over the past three games after recording eight catches for 125 yards during the first two contests of the year. In his absence, Mike Strachan and Parris Campbell are candidates for increased snaps behind Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.