Dulin had one reception for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

The undrafted free agent rookie from Division II level Malone University had his first career reception as he was pressed into duty with Chester Rogers suffering a knee injury. With Rogers placed on IR, Dulin could work as the No. 3 receiver next week in an enticing matchup against Tampa Bay if T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) remain sidelined.

