Dulin had two receptions for 55 yards on five targets in Sunday's win over Las Vegas. He got the start at receiver in a three-receiver set and played on 47 of the offense's 66 snaps.

Dulin moved into the starting lineup with Alec Pierce (concussion) missing his second straight game and with Adonai Mitchell demoted due to dropping the football prior to passing the goal line to wipe out a would-be 76-yard touchdown and then committing a holding penalty to negate a 53-yard touchdown in Week 4. Mitchell played just six snaps late in the game after it became a blowout win. Dulin could stay in the top three receivers role if both Pierce and Mitchell remain out of the mix next week against Arizona.