Dulin caught one of two targets for 30 yards and returned three kickoffs for 77 yards during the Colts' 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also recorded two tackles on special teams.

Even with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen being sent out at the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Dulin's 13 offensive snaps were fourth-most among Colts wide receivers behind Laquon Treadwell (52), Deion Burks (34) and Anthony Gould (32). Dulin did connect on a 30-yard pass from Daniel Jones on a 30-yard pass late in the second quarter, which was a pivotal part of the Colts' nine-play, 92-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown catch by Treadwell. Dulin has logged catches of 55 and 30 yards in each of his last two outings, and he could be the Colts' WR3 for Thursday's AFC South tilt against the Texans if Gould is not cleared to play due to a toe injury.