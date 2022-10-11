The Colts placed Dulin (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Dulin made an early departure from the Colts' eventual overtime win at Denver last Thursday, the result of a foot injury. It's serious enough to sideline the fourth-year pro for at least the next four games, meaning he isn't eligible to return to the active roster until Sunday, Nov. 13 at Las Vegas at the earliest. In the meantime, Parris Campbell and Mike Strachan will serve as the reserve wide receivers behind Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.