Dulin could not secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 38-30 season-finale loss to Houston.

Dulin suited up for 12 regular-season appearances with the Colts in 2025, in which span he secured five of 10 targets for 106 receiving yards and logged three carries for 44 rushing yards. He also compiled a career-high 516 yards as a kick returner. He has one more year on his contract with Indianapolis, though the team has a potential 'out' this offseason for only $670,000 in dead cap.