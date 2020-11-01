Dulin didn't finish Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Dulin was expected to handle an expanded role after T.Y. Hilton left with a groin injury, but the 23-year-old receiver picked up an injury of his own and spent the rest of the game on the sidelines. He caught a 13-yard pass before leaving. The Colts finished Week 8 with just three healthy receivers -- Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman and Marcus Johnson -- with a home matchup against Baltimore on the horizon.