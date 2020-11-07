site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Ashton Dulin: Lands on IR
The Colts placed Dulin (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Dulin is primarily a special teams contributor for the Colts. He will now be sidelined at least three weeks before he can potentially return.
