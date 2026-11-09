Dulin caught one of two targets for a 55-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys. He added three rushing yards on one attempt.

Dulin caught a screen pass at the line of scrimmage and raced all the way down the left sideline for the touchdown on his big play to pull the Colts within three points at the end of the third quarter. He still ran just six routes on Daniel Jones' 38 dropbacks against Dallas, leaving Dulin out of the fantasy picture unless the Colts make some trades at the position before Tuesday's deadline.