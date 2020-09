Dulin made Indianapolis' final 53-man roster due to his role on special teams, where he's the gunner on punts, The Athletic reports.

While Dulin is a special teams star, he will have a limited depth role as a wide receiver. He likely won't get but a few snaps unless there's an injury to the top four wideouts (T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr.).