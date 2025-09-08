Dulin had one carry on a reverse for 15 yards in Sunday's win over Miami. He played on 10 of the offense's 73 snaps, but did not have a target in the passing game. He also had one kick return for 27 yards.

Dulin is the No. 5 receiver and key special teams player who is used on gadget plays on offense. He's been productive when elevated to a larger role on the offense, but he's not going to get many targets unless there are injuries elsewhere in the receiving corps. Dulin looked fully healthy after missing time in the preseason due to a concussion.