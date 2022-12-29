Colts' Ashton Dulin: Misses second straight practice
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dulin (concussion) is not practicing Thursday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Dulin remains in the league's five-step concussion protocol due to a hit sustained during Monday's loss to the Chargers. His last chance to get back on the practice field prior to Sunday's game against the Giants will be Sunday. If Dulin isn't available Week 17, depth wideout Mike Strachan could see a slightly increased role.