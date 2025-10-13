Dulin had two kick returns for an average of 29.5 yards in Sunday's win over Arizona. He played just one snap on offense.

Dulin had five targets and two receptions for 55 yards the previous week against Las Vegas, but moved back to a bench role with Alec Pierce returning from a concussion. Dulin is a key player on special teams but could still be used as a fourth receiver as he may have moved ahead of Adonai Mitchell on the depth chart. Mitchell was a healthy inactive for Sunday's game.