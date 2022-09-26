Dulin had just one reception for seven yards on his lone target in Sunday's win over Kansas City.

With both Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce returning from injuries, Dulin returned to his fourth receiver role. He played on just 18 of the offense's 71 snaps. However, he's shown more this season than starter Parris Campbell (just five receptions in three games), so it wouldn't be surprising to see him overtake Campbell for a larger role in the offense before too long.