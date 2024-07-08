Share Video

Dulin (knee) did not participate in spring practices but has resumed running without a brace in personal workouts, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Dulin's latest workout video shows him running and cutting in non-contact football activities, and it looks encouraging as he works his way back from a right ACL tear suffered in training camp last year. The 27-year-old is competing for a depth role in Indianapolis' crowded wide receiver room.

