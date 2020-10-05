Dulin did not have a reception nor target in Sunday's win at Chicago. He played on 18 of the offense's 72 snaps.

With Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell placed on IR, there was a chance that Dulin could emerge as the third receiver. However, Marcus Johnson played on 34 snaps and essentially overtook Fountain and Ashton Dulin as the No. 3 receiver even though he was just recently added to the active roster. Johnson had just one target, however, as it looks like the Colts will utilize tight ends in the passing game more than third and fourth receivers.