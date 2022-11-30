Dulin went without a target while playing 22 of the Colts' 64 snaps on offense in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Since returning from injured reserve Week 10, Dulin has yet to draw a look in the passing game despite playing 52 snaps on offense. He'll remain an afterthought in the Indianapolis passing offense behind the starting receiver trio of Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce, running back Jonathan Taylor and the tight-end triumvirate of Kylen Granson (illness), Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox.