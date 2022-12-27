Dulin will not return after suffering a concussion during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Chargers, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
The injury in question occurred after the receiver attempted to catch a pass in the flats before safety Derwin James blew up the play resulting in the Pro Bowler immediately ejected. Dulin did not complete the catch as a result.
More News
-
Colts' Ashton Dulin: Two catches, one carry in Week 15•
-
Colts' Ashton Dulin: Catches TD in loss•
-
Colts' Ashton Dulin: Not targeted as No. 4 receiver•
-
Colts' Ashton Dulin: No targets in return from injury•
-
Colts' Ashton Dulin: Returns to active roster•
-
Colts' Ashton Dulin: Cleared for practice•