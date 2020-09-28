Dulin did not have a reception on one target in Sunday's win over the Jets. He played on 12 of the offense's 59 snaps.

With Michael Pittman out after leg surgery and Parris Campbell set to undergo knee surgery, Dulin could get significant playing time as either the No. 3 or No. 4 wide receiver. It's not clear who will emerge as the No. 3 receiver among Daurice Fountain, Dulin and rookie Dezmon Patmon. It's also possible the Colts could utilize more two-TE sets with Mo Alie-Cox becoming a major factor in the passing game.