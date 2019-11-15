Play

Dulin (neck) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Dulin surfaced on the injury report for the first time Thursday but was back as a full participant Friday. Although the Colts' receiving corps is banged up, the 22-year-old has yet to see more than four offensive snaps in a game this season.

