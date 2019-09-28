Play

Dulin was promoted to the Colts' active roster Friday, the Indy Star reports.

With T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) considered doubtful, the Colts called up Dulin from their practice squad for more depth at wide receiver. The undrafted free agent is unlikely to see much of a role in the passing game, but will be available should more injuries occur ahead of him on the depth chart.

