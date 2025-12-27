default-cbs-image
Dulin (hamstring) has had his injury designation removed for Saturday's game against Jacksonville.

Dulin was initially listed as questionable to play Sunday, but after being activated from IR on Saturday he's now had that designation removed entirely. He'll be available to operate as a depth option in Indianapolis' wide receiver corps versus the Jaguars, as well as to contribute on kick returns with Anthony Gould (foot) having been placed on IR.

