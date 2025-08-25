Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday that Dulin has been "progressing well" through a recovery that he sustained during practice last week, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The injury forced Dulin to miss the Colts' preseason finale against the Bengals on Saturday. He'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to be available for the Colts' Week 1 contest against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7. Dulin finished the 2024 regular season with two catches (on eight targets) for 67 yards and a touchdown while adding five carries for 45 yards and 148 kick return yards across 15 games.