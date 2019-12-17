Play

Dulin hauled in a four-yard pass in Monday's 34-7 loss to the Saints.

Dulin rounded out as the No. 5 wideout by a wide margin, as he played just nine offensive snaps while T.Y. Hilton came in fourth with 29. If further injuries surface, Dulin could climb the depth chart; otherwise, most of his utility will come from his special-teams presence.

