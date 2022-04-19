Dulin signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Colts on Tuesday.
Previously a restricted free agent, Dulin was presumably unable to field an offer better than the $2.4 million tender from the Colts, so he'll return to Indianapolis for a fourth straight season. Last year, the third-year wideout caught 13 of 22 targets for 173 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 32 yards -- all career highs. He was also a key contributor on special teams (279 snaps) and racked up 206 kick-return yards. With T.Y. Hilton's status for the 2022 campaign still up in the air and the NFL Draft around the corner, it's unclear what Indianapolis' wide receiver depth chart will look like heading into training camp.