Colts' Ashton Dulin: Signs with Indy

Dulin signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent Friday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Dulin played at the Division II-level for Malone University in Ohio and caught 61 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and accruing over 800 yards and three touchdowns as a kickoff returner. Dulin will face long odds, but his versatility could be the difference if he ends up making a push for the 53-man roster.

