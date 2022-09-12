Dulin had three receptions for 46 yards on six targets in Sunday's tie at Houston.

Alec Pierce started in a three-receiver set with Dulin on the bench to begin the game as the fourth receiver, but Dulin had more targets (Pierce with two) and nearly as many snaps (32 to 47). It was Pierce's first game as a rookie and he should improve even after a big drop in the end zone, so Dulin will likely stay the No. 4 receiver. However, it's worth tracking Dulin in case Pierce fails to hold on to the starting role or oft-injured Parris Campbell goes down again. Dulin's role in the passing game continues to trend upward after a enticing 2021 season.