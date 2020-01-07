Play

Inman caught two passes for 17 yards over 13 games in 2019.

Dulin played just 99 offensive snaps over the course of the season, and much of his workload was a result of multiple injuries to the Colts' receiver corps. The undrafted rookie also worked as a kick returner in the season finale, and he mustered up 90 yards on three returns. Dulin is under contract for 2020 at a cap hit of $585,000.

