Colts' Ashton Dulin: Snags two passes in rookie season
Inman caught two passes for 17 yards over 13 games in 2019.
Dulin played just 99 offensive snaps over the course of the season, and much of his workload was a result of multiple injuries to the Colts' receiver corps. The undrafted rookie also worked as a kick returner in the season finale, and he mustered up 90 yards on three returns. Dulin is under contract for 2020 at a cap hit of $585,000.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...