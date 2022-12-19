site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-ashton-dulin-two-catches-one-carry-in-week-15 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Ashton Dulin: Two catches, one carry in Week 15
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dulin caught both of his targets for 25 yards and rushed once for five yards in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.
Dulin's three touches marked his highest total since Week 2. His role on offense will remain limited as long as all three of Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce are healthy.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read