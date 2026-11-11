Head coach Shane Steichen said that Dulin will be one of the Colts receivers who absorb the snaps vacated by Keenan Allen, who was traded to the 49ers on Tuesday, Jake Arthur of Roundtable.io reports.

Steichen also mentioned Deion Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as other candidates to fill in at the outside receiver spot opposite Laquon Treadwell, while noting that Anthony Gould will serve as the Colts' starting slot receiver after the team also traded Josh Downs to the Chiefs on Tuesday. With Alec Pierce's (heel) return from injured reserve seemingly not imminent, Dulin could have a prime opportunity to see extended snaps over the next few weeks, provided he can hold off the likes of Burks and Westbrook-Ikhine for playing time. Dulin already made a bit of a splash in the Colts' Week 9 loss to the Cowboys, connecting with Daniel Jones on a 55-yard touchdown reception while also carrying once for a three-yard gain.