Dulin (chest) will remain a non-participant in practice Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Dulin has not practiced at all this week, suggesting he will likely be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The same is true for Josh Downs (concussion), so Adonai Mitchell has a nice opportunity to take on an increased role alongside Michael Pittman and Dameon Pierce if Mitchell can get back in the coaching staff's good graces. Anthony Gould rounds out the wide receiver depth chart.