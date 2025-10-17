default-cbs-image
Dulin (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould could get additional opportunities in the absence of both Dulin and Josh Downs (concussion). Dulin's next chance to play will come at home against the Titans in Week 8.

