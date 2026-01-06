The Colts signed Ajiake to a one-year contract extension Monday.

Ajiake was signed by the Colts in mid-September after initially failing to crack the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He ended up appearing in 16 regular-season games and accumulated 32 tackles (13 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while contributing on both defense and special teams. Ajiake will aim to impress the coaching staff during OTAs, minicamp and training camp in order to earn a larger role for himself in 2026.