Ajiake had two total tackles in Sunday's win over Miami. He played on just nine of the defense's 47 snaps.

Ajiake was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of the game. He had a tackle on special teams where he'll get most of his playing time as a reserve linebacker if he stays on the active roster. Ajiake spent 2024 on Indy's practice squad after spending time on the practice squad or preseason rosters of the Packers, Raiders and Broncos in 2023 as an undrafted free agent from UNLV.