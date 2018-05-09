Howard agreed Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Colts, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Howard started all 16 games for the Ravens at right tackle last season, but was let go just one year into his three-year pact with Baltimore. He graded out as the 36th-best offensive tackle last season, per Pro Football Focus. The veteran will likely remain at right tackle for the Colts in 2018.

