Mingo had eight tackles (all solo) and a sack in Saturday's loss to the Ravens.

Mingo entered December with a quiet season through 12 games, but over the past three games he's recorded 15 tackles (all solo), two sacks and forced two fumbles. The 27-year-old has a limited history of success, but a matchup against the quarterback-deficient Texans in Week 17 could make him an under-the-radar IDP streaming option for those willing to take a risk.