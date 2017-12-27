Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Earns second sack of season
Mingo had eight tackles (all solo) and a sack in Saturday's loss to the Ravens.
Mingo entered December with a quiet season through 12 games, but over the past three games he's recorded 15 tackles (all solo), two sacks and forced two fumbles. The 27-year-old has a limited history of success, but a matchup against the quarterback-deficient Texans in Week 17 could make him an under-the-radar IDP streaming option for those willing to take a risk.
