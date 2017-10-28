Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Expected to start vs. Bengals
Mingo is expected to draw the start at outside linebacker in Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Mike Wells of ESPN reports.
Mingo will fill in for the injured John Simon. He saw increased snaps in the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Jaguars, and appears in line to carry that momentum into Sunday.
