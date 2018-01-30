Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Finishes season strong
Mingo totaled 47 tackles (35 solo), two sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games for Indianapolis in 2017.
Mingo started the season with limited production, but turned things on in the second half of the season with 33 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the final eight games. The former first-round pick enters the 2018 season as an unrestricted free agent and could be an attractive rotational option at outside linebacker for a number of teams.
