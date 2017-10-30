Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Five tackles in Sunday's loss
Mingo had five total tackles, a QB hit and recovered a fumble in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati.
Mingo got the start at outside linebacker for the injured John Simon. He's been productive the past two weeks with Simon out and is a decent IDP option in deep leagues if Simon remains sidelined.
