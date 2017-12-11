Mingo started at left outside linebacker and had four total tackles in Sunday's 13-7 overtime loss at Buffalo. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

Mingo has been pressed into a starting role with John Simon (neck) on injured reserve. He has just two sacks over the last four seasons, so his fantasy IDP upside may be limited.

