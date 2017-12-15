Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Gets first sack of season
Mingo had three total tackles and a sack in Thursday's loss to Denver.
Mingo has been pressed into a starting role with John Simon (neck) on injured reserve. He has a sack and forced fumble the past two games.
