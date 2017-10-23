Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Increased role in Sunday's loss
Mingo had four total tackles and two QB hits in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
Mingo saw an increase in playing time with John Simon leaving with a stinger. Mingo could move into the starting lineup at linebacker next week if Simon is out.
