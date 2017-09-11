Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Plays 15 snaps in Sunday's loss
Mingo had a QB hit and an assisted tackle for a loss in Sunday's loss to the Rams. He played 15 snaps on defense.
Mingo begins the season a reserve linebacker, but he could get more playing time with a linebacking corps that may be unsettled with many new players.
More News
-
Patriots' Barkevious Mingo: Signs with Colts•
-
Patriots' Barkevious Mingo: Traded by Browns•
-
Browns' Barkevious Mingo: Option declined by Browns•
-
Browns' Barkevious Mingo: Bulks up to 260 pounds•
-
Browns LB Barkevious Mingo (knee) returns to practice•
-
Report: Browns LB Barkevious Mingo out month with knee injury•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...