Mingo will start his third consecutive game at outside linebacker Sunday against the Steelers, Jake Arthur of StampedeBlue.com reports.

Mingo will get the starting nod due to regular starter John Simon (neck) being ruled out again. The 27-year-old has tallied 12 tackles (seven solo), one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in his two previous starts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories