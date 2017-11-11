Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Set to draw another start
Mingo will start his third consecutive game at outside linebacker Sunday against the Steelers, Jake Arthur of StampedeBlue.com reports.
Mingo will get the starting nod due to regular starter John Simon (neck) being ruled out again. The 27-year-old has tallied 12 tackles (seven solo), one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in his two previous starts.
More News
-
Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Seven tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Five tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Expected to start vs. Bengals•
-
Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Increased role in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Plays 15 snaps in Sunday's loss•
-
Patriots' Barkevious Mingo: Signs with Colts•
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...