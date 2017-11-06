Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Seven tackles in Sunday's win
Mingo had seven tackles and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win at Houston.
Mingo started at outside linebacker for the injured John Simon for a second consecutive game. He's been productive when given more playing time as he has 11 tackles and two fumble recoveries the past two games.
